Mariners' Roenis Elias: Return to bullpen likely
Elias is likely heading back to his customary bullpen role after making a spot start Sunday against the Dodgers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw was roughed up for five earned runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings during the outing, a notable departure from the solid work he'd been providing as a reliever. Elias sported a 2.88 ERA and 1.24 WHIP prior to Sunday's debacle, which notably came on the same day he was activated from a stay on the disabled list prompted by a triceps injury.
