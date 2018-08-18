Elias (triceps) is scheduled to return from the disabled list and start Sunday against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Elias has been out since July 31 with a triceps strain. He struggled in his latest rehab appearance Sunday, throwing just 13 of his 28 pitches for strikes while walking three batters and getting just two outs. The lefty has a 2.88 ERA for the Mariners this season in one start and 12 relief appearances.