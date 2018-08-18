Mariners' Roenis Elias: Scheduled to start Sunday
Elias (triceps) is scheduled to return from the disabled list and start Sunday against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Elias has been out since July 31 with a triceps strain. He struggled in his latest rehab appearance Sunday, throwing just 13 of his 28 pitches for strikes while walking three batters and getting just two outs. The lefty has a 2.88 ERA for the Mariners this season in one start and 12 relief appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Labors in second rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Confirmed for second rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Nears rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Placed on DL with triceps strain•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Lasts 3.2 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...