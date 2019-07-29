Mariners' Roenis Elias: Secures fourth win
Elias (4-2) was credited with the win in a victory over the Tigers on Sunday, pitching a scoreless tenth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.
Fellow reliever Hunter Strickland was activated from the injured list Sunday and fired a scoreless eighth inning as well, but it was still Elias that got the call later into the game and ultimately became the pitcher of record. The veteran southpaw is likely slated for a decline in save chances in the near future with Strickland, who was projected to be the team's primary closer coming into the season, back in the fold. However, given that he's proven reasonably effective in the role himself (13-for-15 in save opportunities) and is a left-hander, he could certainly still be called upon for ninth-inning work occasionally.
