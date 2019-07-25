Elias retired the side in order during the ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's win against the Rangers. He had zero strikeouts and zero walks.

Elias couldn't have asked for a more economical performance, as he used only five pitches to close out the game. The 30-year-old is 13-for-15 in save opportunities but carries a 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB through 44 innings.