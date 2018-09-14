Elias will pitch first for the Mariners on Friday against the Angels in what is expected to be a bullpen day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners require a replacement for James Paxton, who will miss his scheduled start due to pneumonia. Elias has made 52 career starts including a pair this season, but he's unlikely to go deep into the game Friday. He has a 3.50 ERA in 36 innings for the Mariners so far this year.