Elias (forearm), in spring training as a non-roster invitee, made his Cactus League debut against the White Sox on Friday and allowed one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning.

This isn't the southpaw's first tour of duty with the Mariners, having toed the rubber for Seattle in 2014, 2015, 2018 and part of 2019 before finishing the latter campaign with the World Series champion Nationals. Elias has been praised by manager Scott Servais as an excellent clubhouse presence who also can fill every conceivable role out of the bullpen and even start in a pinch. With a combined 7-3 record, 3.12 ERA, 14 saves and one hold across the 98 innings encompassing his most recent tenure with the team, Elias could well earn an Opening Day roster spot with a solid spring.