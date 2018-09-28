Mariners' Roenis Elias: Tabbed for start Sunday
Elias will start Sunday's matchup against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Elias will take the hill for Seattle's final game of the 2018 campaign. The 30-year-old has 22 appearances this season (three starts) and owns a 2.93 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 30 strikeouts through 46 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Could log second straight start•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Pitches well in bullpen day•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Set to open bullpen day Friday•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Return to bullpen likely•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Drilled for five runs•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....