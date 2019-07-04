Mariners' Roenis Elias: Takes first blown save
Elias was charged with a blown save Wednesday against the Cardinals, recording two outs while surrendering two runs on two hits.
Elias was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded. The southpaw gave up an RBI single to Dexter Fowler, followed by a sacrifice fly by Yadier Molina to score Paul Goldschmidt and even the score, 2-2. Elias then blew the lead for good with a three-run homer to Tommy Edman. Aside from the rough outing, the blown save was the first of the season for Elias, who has otherwise been solid in his closing duties for the Mariners, tallying 11 saves with a 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB.
