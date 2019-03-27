Elias was charged with a loss in an exhibition defeat at the hands of the Padres on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run over two-thirds of an inning.

The veteran southpaw had put in a two-inning appearance versus the Athletics during the second game of the season-opening series in Japan last Thursday, allowing a pair of earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two. His stint on the mound Tuesday was similarly rocky, but Elias projects as a valued left-handed option for manager Scott Servais in the coming campaign after posting a 3-1 record, 2.65 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 23 appearances (four starts) in 2018.