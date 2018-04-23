Elias was traded to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Mariners have re-acquired Elias after trading him to the Red Sox back in December of 2015. He was a serviceable starter for Seattle back in 2014-2015, compiling a 3.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 279 innings (49 starts), but the 29-year-old ended up making just four appearances for the Red Sox over the previous two seasons, in part due to injuries. Elias, who compiled a 1.23 ERA and 0.55 WHIP through 7.1 innings of relief with Triple-A Pawtucket, will report to Triple-A Tacoma to serve as organizational pitching depth.