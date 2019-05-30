Mariners' Roenis Elias: Two-week save drought
Elias has not recorded a save since May 14 and has given up five earned runs in 3.1 innings over his last four appearances.
This rough patch has followed a seven-out save on May 14, during which Elias threw 30 pitches. The Mariners have only won two of their last 13 games, and there was not a save chance in either win, however Elias blew a save opportunity Wednesday against the Rangers. He may not be in danger of losing the closer job to any of the team's healthy pitchers, but Hunter Strickland (lat) is progressing in his recovery, and it's possible Elias does not get many save chances before Strickland is activated, possibly at some point in June.
