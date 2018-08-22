Detwiler (0-1) got the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings against the Astros.

Mike Leake, Tuesday's scheduled starter, was a late scratch with an illness, and though reliever Nick Vincent was tabbed with the start, Detwiler ended up eating the bulk of the innings. It was the 32-year-old's first major-league appearance this season, but it's possible he'll stick around in the rotation if Leake is forced to miss any further time with the ailment.