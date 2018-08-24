Detwiler cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Detwiler was designated for assignment earlier this week after tossing six innings of relief Tuesday during his brief stint with the Mariners. The 32-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 71.2 innings with the Rainiers this season.