Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.
Tellez has two homers over his last three games and a total of six long balls on the season. He's hit well in May, going 8-for-26 (.308) with seven RBI over eight contests. The slugger is batting .205 with a .713 OPS through 90 plate appearances while handling a strong-side platoon role at first base this season.
