Mariners' Ruben Alaniz: Optioned to minors
Alaniz was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Alaniz had been in camp fighting for a bullpen spot but has apparently already been declared the loser of that battle. The move has minimal immediate impact, as Alaniz remains in camp and remains on the 40-man roster, so he could always re-enter the conversation, but the transaction indicates that the 27-year-old won't be in the bullpen on Opening Day.
