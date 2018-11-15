Alaniz signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday.

Alaniz spent the majority of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Durham, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB across 27.0 innings of relief for the Bulls when healthy -- he made two trips to the disabled list. It's somewhat interesting that the 27-year-old, who has yet to appear in the majors, inked a major-league deal, but the Mariners apparently like what the right-hander has to offer. Alaniz will likely serve as bullpen depth in 2019.

