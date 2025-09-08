Mariners manager Justin Hollander said Monday that Bliss (biceps) tore the meniscus in his right knee while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma and is out for the rest of the season, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Bliss was on a rehab assignment while in the final stages of his recovery from a left biceps tear that he suffered in early August, but he suffered a setback with a meniscus tear in his right knee that required surgery Monday. Bliss will be shelved for the rest of the 2025 season and could miss a significant chunk of the 2026 campaign while recovering from his procedure.