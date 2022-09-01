Borucki (forearm) is slated to undergo more medical testing in Seattle before the week is out but is running out of time to return this season, the team's official site reports. "He'd have to put a ball in his hand real soon to have a chance to come back and help us," manager Scott Servais said.

Borucki sustained his injury during an Aug. 8 relief appearance against the Yankees and hit the injured list a day later. Now approaching one month on the shelf and with no reports of an imminent return, it appears Borucki, who's 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and four holds across 21 appearances since joining in the Mariners, could be sidelined the rest of the regular season.