The Mariners placed Borucki (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Borucki's move to the IL was easy to see coming after he was diagnosed with a left forearm strain when he exited early in his relief appearance during Monday's loss to the Yankees. Even if Borucki's forearm strain is revealed to be of the low-grade variety, he's still likely to spend more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf. The Mariners recalled fellow left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain•
-
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Nabs second win Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win•
-
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Gets fourth hold Friday•
-
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Solid relief effort Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Grabs hold in team debut•