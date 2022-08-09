The Mariners placed Borucki (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Borucki's move to the IL was easy to see coming after he was diagnosed with a left forearm strain when he exited early in his relief appearance during Monday's loss to the Yankees. Even if Borucki's forearm strain is revealed to be of the low-grade variety, he's still likely to spend more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf. The Mariners recalled fellow left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

