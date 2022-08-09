The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to determine the severity of Borucki's forearm strain, but injuries of these sort typically require more than 15 days of recovery time. Since being acquired from the Blue Jays in early June, Borucki has appeared in 21 games out of the Seattle bullpen and has posted a 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 19 innings while collecting two wins and four holds.