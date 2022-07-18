Borucki (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he issued two walks and recorded a strikeout.

Borucki wasn't at his sharpest and labored a bit as a result, needing 27 pitches to record four outs. However, the southpaw served as an important bridge to the sixth inning after starter Chris Flexen, working on short rest, exited following 76 pitches. Sunday's appearance was the seventh consecutive scoreless effort for Borucki, and he's now recorded a win in two of his last three outings.