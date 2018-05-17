Cook was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, Christian Bergman was optioned down to Tacoma following his start against Texas on Wednesday. Cook hasn't appeared in a major-league game since the 2015 season and spent the last couple years dealing various injuries including a back issue and then Tommy John surgery. During 13 outing with Tacoma in 2018, he's posted a 2.03 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 17:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings.