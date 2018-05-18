Mariners' Ryan Cook: Grabs hold in '18 debut
Cook notched his first hold in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday, firing a scoreless 1.1 innings in which he recorded a strikeout.
Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, Cook was razor sharp while getting four outs on an efficient 15 pitches. The veteran's appearance was his first at the big-league level since 2015, and his strong debut effort was an extension of the success he'd enjoyed with the Rainiers thus far in 2018 (2.03 ERA, 0.99 WHIP across 13.1 innings).
