Mariners' Ryan Cook: Notches first win
Cook (1-0) fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing a hit and two walks while recording a strikeout.
The pinch-hitting Denard Span ultimately made a winner out of Cook with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth, a rare stroke of luck for the veteran reliever. Cook has had a rough time on and off the field since late May, as he'd allowed five earned runs over his four prior appearances and also taken a tumble down the dugout steps at Minute Maid Park on June 5. Cook's previously unblemished ERA has risen to 5.19 over his last five outings, but he's been of some value in formats that count holds by amassing five in 10 appearances overall.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryan Cook: Takes tumble down dugout steps•
-
Mariners' Ryan Cook: Grabs hold in '18 debut•
-
Mariners' Ryan Cook: Contract selected by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Ryan Cook: Sent to minors camp•
-
Mariners' Ryan Cook: Stays with Mariners on minor league deal•
-
Mariners' Ryan Cook: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...