Cook (1-0) fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing a hit and two walks while recording a strikeout.

The pinch-hitting Denard Span ultimately made a winner out of Cook with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth, a rare stroke of luck for the veteran reliever. Cook has had a rough time on and off the field since late May, as he'd allowed five earned runs over his four prior appearances and also taken a tumble down the dugout steps at Minute Maid Park on June 5. Cook's previously unblemished ERA has risen to 5.19 over his last five outings, but he's been of some value in formats that count holds by amassing five in 10 appearances overall.