Mariners' Ryan Cook: Sent down to Triple-A
Cook was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
The veteran righty has a 6.75 ERA in 9.1 innings for the Mariners this season. He was sent down to make way for Nick Vincent's return from a groin injury. Cook could return to the big leagues throughout the season but is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset if and when he does.
