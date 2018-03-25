The Mariners reassigned Cook to their minor-league camp Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Cook unsurprisingly looked rusty in spring training, giving up 10 runs on 14 hits and seven walks over seven frames. He'll have to iron out the kinks and regain velocity in the high minors before perhaps warranting a look from the big club later this season.