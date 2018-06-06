Cook slipped on the dugout steps at Minute Maid park prior to Tuesday's game and initially appeared to be in pain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The veteran reliever apparently took his tumble not far from where manager Scott Servais was conducting a pregame interview, prompting some alarm from the Mariners skipper and team trainers. However, Divish noted that after being checked out by the training staff, Cook reported that he expected to be fine. The 30-year-old has appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Mariners, posting a 3.60 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and six strikeouts over five innings.