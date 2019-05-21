Mariners' Ryan Garton: Designated for assigment
Garton was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.
The Mariners signed Anthony Bass to a big-league deal, so Garton was booted off the 40-man roster to clear a spot. He gave up four runs in three innings out of the big-league bullpen and should serve as organizational depth, assuming he passes through waivers.
