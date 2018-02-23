Mariners' Ryan Garton: Nearing first bullpen session
Garton (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Garton is still recovering from offseason hip labrum surgery and has yet to pick up a baseball this spring. He's set to begin his throwing program early next week but still appears to be a long-shot at making the Opening Day roster.
