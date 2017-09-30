Garton has a 1.59 ERA, 0.44 WHIP, .103 BAA and .141 wOBA allowed over 11.1 innings across 12 appearances since joining the Mariners from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 1.

The right-hander was traded to Seattle from the Rays on Aug. 6 and struggled upon arriving at Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 6.00 ERA over 12 innings across seven appearances. However, Garton has turned it around at the big-league level, allowing just two earned runs over 11.1 innings. His performance has been a notable improvement over his only other prior big-league stint, when he generated a 4.35 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with the Rays over 37 appearances in 2016.