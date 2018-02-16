Mariners' Ryan Garton: Weeks away from throwing
Garton underwent hip surgery to repair his labrum during the offseason and isn't expected to take the mound for a few more weeks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Garton split the 2017 season with Tampa Bay and Seattle, accumulating a 4.91 ERA and 16:6 K:BB over 22 innings as a reliever. He recently signed a minor-league deal with the club in January, which included an invitation to spring camp. Due to this setback, it remains highly unlikely that he will find a role with the big-league team to start the year.
