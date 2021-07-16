site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Ryan Weber: Claimed by Mariners
RotoWire Staff
Jul 16, 2021
3:41 pm ET
Weber was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.
The 30-year-old righty has tossed 6.2 innings at the big-league level this season, allowing 11 runs. He owns a career 5.27 ERA in parts of seven seasons in the big leagues. He'll report to Triple-A Tacoma for now.
