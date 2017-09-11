Play

Weber (biceps) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Weber had been nursing a biceps injury since mid-May and has appeared in just one game in the majors this season. He was sent to Seattle's rookie-league affiliate for a rehab assignment, where he pitched one scoreless inning Sept. 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast