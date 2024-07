Stanek left Sunday's game against the Angels after walking the first batter he faced in the eighth inning on four straight balls, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Stanek came on in the eighth to protect a 2-0 lead after Logan Gilbert fired seven scoreless frames. All four of Stanek's pitches were well off the plate and he left with a trainer. Andres Munoz, who was already the top Mariners reliever to roster in fantasy, should get the save chances going forward.