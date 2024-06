Stanek threw a perfect ninth inning Thursday against Oakland to pick up the save.

Stanek got the call in the ninth with closer Andres Munoz (back) unavailable and corralled his fourth save of the season. While Munoz is expected to return this weekend, Stanek should be the Mariners' go-to ninth-inning arm until Munoz is cleared. Stanek owns a 3.52 ERA across 23.0 innings with three wins and 10 holds.