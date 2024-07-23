Stanek recorded a hold in a loss to the Angels on Monday, allowing an earned run on two walks over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Stanek had another worrisome outing, yet he still came out of it with a counting stat in the form of his 15th hold of the season. The right-hander took his third loss against the Astros on Saturday after blowing a 2-1 lead; Monday, he walked the first two batters he faced before striking out Nolan Schanuel prior to being swapped out for Andres Munoz, who gave up a game-tying sacrifice fly to Taylor Ward that resulted in a run being charged to Stanek. The 32-year-old Stanek has now allowed at least one earned run in three consecutive appearances, the first time that's transpired this season.