Stanek (5-2) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing two runs on two hits over an inning's work.

Stanek entered in the eighth with the game tied at three after the Mariners were able to knot things up in the bottom of the seventh. He picked up a quick first out but then allowed a base knock followed by a two-run homer to Trevor Larnach, which ultimately decided the game. Sunday ended an 8.2 innings scoreless streak for Stanek which spanned over 10 games. He compiled three saves, two holds and two wins while owning an 11:1 K:BB. The 32-year-old has been dependable for much of the year, owning a 3.78 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB in 33.1 innings.