Mariners' Ryon Healy: Activated from disabled list Thursday
Healy (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against Cleveland, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy wound up missing just over two weeks due to a sprained right ankle, but he's expected to return to the Mariners' lineup at first base for Thursday's series opener. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Daniel Vogelbach down to Triple-A Tacoma.
