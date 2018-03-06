Healy (hand) was cleared to swing a bat and will hit off a tee Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

This is the first time that Healy will be allowed to swing since undergoing surgery on his right hand in mid-February. Healy is reportedly progressing well, and manager Scott Servais said there's a good chance he'll be ready for Opening Day per Drayer. More information on Healy's exact return timetable should come forth as he progresses further, although some suspect he could be back in game action fairly soon. Mike Ford seems to be in line to fill in until Healy is ready.