Mariners' Ryon Healy: Advances to hitting Tuesday
Healy (hand) was cleared to swing a bat and will hit off a tee Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
This is the first time that Healy will be allowed to swing since undergoing surgery on his right hand in mid-February. Healy is reportedly progressing well, and manager Scott Servais said there's a good chance he'll be ready for Opening Day per Drayer. More information on Healy's exact return timetable should come forth as he progresses further, although some suspect he could be back in game action fairly soon. Mike Ford seems to be in line to fill in until Healy is ready.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...