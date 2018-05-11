Mariners' Ryon Healy: Another strong showing
Healy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Healy continued to swing the bat well and blasted his sixth home run in the second inning off left-hander J.A. Happ. Though Healy entered Thursday's game with a .333 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching, he slugged .534 against them in 204 at-bats through the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He now has a hit in 11 of his 14 games since returning to the lineup and should remain a legitimate source of power going forward.
