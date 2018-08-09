Healy (illness) is starting at first base and hitting seventh Thursday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy is good to go after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Rangers with a heat-related illness. The 26-year-old, who is hitting just .200/.259/.280 through seven games this month, will look to get things going as he faces Justin Verlander in Thursday's series opener.

