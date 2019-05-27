Mariners' Ryon Healy: Back injury worse than expected
Healy's back injury is worse than initially expected, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The severity of the issue remains not completely clear, but it sounds as though Healy could spend longer than the minimum 10 days on the injured list. He has yet to resume baseball activities. Kyle Seager has since returned from his hand injury to take over the everyday role at third base.
