Healy went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and two walks in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Healy has been a key part of the Mariners' surprising offensive machine in the early going, offering consistent production out of the latter portion of the order. The 27-year-old has hit safely in eight of the first 10 games and has already racked up 10 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three home runs) and 11 RBI over his first 43 plate appearances.