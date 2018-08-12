Healy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

It's been feast or famine for Healy in August. The 26-year-old has a mediocre .216/.256/.324 slash line through 10 games, with seven of his eight hits coming in just three of those contests. With Robinson Cano (suspension) returning this week and expected to see action at first base, Healy's playing time appears headed for a significant downturn.