Healy went 1-for-4 on Thursday, drilling a solo home run in a loss to the Twins.

Healy and teammate J.P. Crawford hit back-to-back home runs off Michael Pineda in the fifth in a losing effort. Healy has struggled of late, collecting only three hits in his last 23 at bats, but continues to be a legitimate power source for the Mariners despite hitting only .239 for the season.

