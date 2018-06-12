Mariners' Ryon Healy: Blasts two-run jack Monday
Healy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Monday.
Healy's 394-foot shot to left in the fourth brought home Kyle Seager and extended the Mariners' lead to 5-2, giving them some valuable breathing room. The 26-year-old had had a tepid month overall outside of his two homers, as his other five hits have all been singles, and he's sporting just a .200 average overall in his first 36 plate appearances across 10 games. A drop in hard contact appears partly responsible, as Healy's 28.6 figure in that category thus far in June represents a notable drop from his 38.7 percent season figure.
