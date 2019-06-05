Healy (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy is expected to join either High-A Modesto or Triple-A Tacoma for his rehab assignment. The Mariners have yet to determine how many games the 27-year-old will need to appear in before returning, but it sounds like he could join the team during its upcoming road trip -- which begins Friday and runs through June 16 -- if everything goes as planned.

