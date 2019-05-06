Mariners' Ryon Healy: Cleared for series opener
Healy (groin) will start at third base and bat sixth Monday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners' willingness to use Healy in the field rather than as designated hitter suggests that the sore groin that kept him out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday in Cleveland isn't a major concern. With 21 RBI and 20 runs through the Mariners' first 36 games, Healy has been a useful source of counting stats, but a .231 batting average has hindered his overall fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...