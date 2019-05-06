Healy (groin) will start at third base and bat sixth Monday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners' willingness to use Healy in the field rather than as designated hitter suggests that the sore groin that kept him out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday in Cleveland isn't a major concern. With 21 RBI and 20 runs through the Mariners' first 36 games, Healy has been a useful source of counting stats, but a .231 batting average has hindered his overall fantasy value.