Mariners' Ryon Healy: Closing in on rehab stint
Healy (back) could begin a rehab assignment later in the week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy has continued to swing the bat without issue, though he'll need to get some swings in rehab games before the Mariners activate him from the shelf. He'll likely be sent out on a minor-league stint later in the week, assuming all goes according to plan.
