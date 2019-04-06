Mariners' Ryon Healy: Clubs two-run blast
Healy went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Friday against the White Sox.
Healy drove home a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and launched a two-run homer in the sixth to tie the ballgame, 6-6. He's experienced a surge in power to begin the 2019 campaign and sits with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI through nine games.
